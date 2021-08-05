Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Ref. No. HRJIC643

Position: Assistant Accountant-Treasury

Jubilee Insurance was established in August 1937, as the first locally incorporated Insurance Company based in Mombasa. Jubilee Insurance has spread its sphere of influence throughout the region to become the largest Composite insurer in East Africa, handling Life, Pensions, General and Medical Insurance. Today, Jubilee is the number one insurer in East Africa with over 450,000 clients. Jubilee Insurance has a network of offices in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Mauritius. It is the only ISO certified insurance group listed on the three East Africa stock exchanges – The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and Uganda Securities Exchange. Its regional offices are highly rated on leadership, quality and risk management and have been awarded an AA- in Kenya and Uganda, and an A+ in Tanzania. For more information, visit www.JubileeInsurance.com.

We currently have an exciting career opportunity for Assistant Accountant-Treasury, Jubilee Health Insurance Limited. The position holder will report to the Accountant-Treasury & Controls and will be based at Head Office in Nairobi.

Role Purpose

To accurately process all payments within the agreed timelines

Main Responsibilities

Ensuring timely uploading of online payments for both MPESA and the Bank platform

Posting of payment transactions into the general ledger

Confirm electronic transfers/cheques clearance with the bank

Handle queries/complains of financial nature on the payments that have been made for agents, vendors and other departments

Reconciliation of payment control account

Preparation of monthly bank reconciliations & investigating any outstanding issues

Prepare payment vouchers for various parties-suppliers, service providers

Provide remittance advise for the payments processed and monitor bank accounts to ensure payments are up to date

Maintain confidentiality of organizational information

Assist in end month closure processes relating to treasury and investments

Prepare and provide relevant supporting documentation for internal and external audits

Miscellaneous duties as assigned by management

Key Competencies

Analytical Skills

Mathematical & Statistical Skills

Attention to detail

Verbal & written communication skills

IT Skills

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance.

CPA-K

Insurance Diploma or COP will be an added advantage

Relevant Experience

Minimum of two years relevant experience in accounting.

How To Apply

If you are qualified and seeking an exciting new challenge, please apply via Recruitment@jubileekenya.com quoting the Job Reference Number and Position by 9th August 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.