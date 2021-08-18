Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Hospital Association staff provident Fund is a registered provident fund scheme for employees of The Nairobi Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in Eastern Africa. The successful candidate will be a team player with the ability to effectively add value to the running of the scheme for best value of its members.

ASSET & COST ACCOUNTANT

JOB REF: TNH/HRD/A&C A/08/21

Reporting to Management Accountant, the successful candidate will be responsible for this role for developing a cost accounting framework for clinical, operational, and financial information systems. The assets and cost accountant will run with accounting for all Hospital projects as well as manage the Fixed assets and Inventory records.

Responsibilities

Prepare detailed cost reports, identifying key overspends and variances and identifying opportunities of improvements. Together with the clinical teams, participate in the costing and pricing of services and packages, prepare margin analysis and trace costs back to the activities. Minimize variances between actual and standard costs and give report on

possible causes of variances which occur.

Support Cost savings programs in the value chain in line with cost targets;

Establish a dynamic cost monitoring & ongoing forecasting process in line with changing business environment.

Provide Decision Support Analysis for all strategic business initiatives around capital investments, projects, pricing, and costing. Continuously review pricing policy is update and fit for purpose. Participate and provide inputs to annual budgeting processes.

Manage the fixed asset register and update with additions, disposals, and transfer.

Monthly reconciliation of the fixed asse register and movement schedules as well as

Work in Progress accounts. Coordinate impairment testing as well as manage fixed assets disposal process.

Establishing and implementing inventory management policies and procedures.

Conduct physical inventories count periodically, share inventory reports as well as

monthly reconciliation of stocks, movements, and costs.

Prepare and distribute daily, weekly, monthly, and ad-hoc inventory levels and consumption reports to all the relevant departments. In liaison with procurement department, plan and maintain cost efficient and economic inventory levels.

Monitor the progress of projects, maintain project related records.

Prepare and process all project related financial transactions. Ensure that various projects billings are issued, and payments made in accordance with financial policies and procedures.

Prepare project financial reports.

Participate in the month-end and year-end closing of the General ledger as well as the internal and external audits. Generate reports for management, internal and external audits.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or other business-related fields from a recognized institution.

Must be a qualified accountant with relevant professional qualifications such as Certified

Public Accountant (CPA-K) or ACCA.

Minimum of 3 years’ Cost and Inventory accounting experience.

Project accounting experience will be an added advantage

CORE COMPETENCIES

Excellent understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Excellent grasp of Financial and Management Accounting; Taxation and relevant legislation.

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, the financial markets, banking and the

analysis and reporting of financial data.

Cost accounting expert with preparation of Financial Statements experience.

Knowledge of regulatory requirements and regulations related to the health care sector.

Sound knowledge of macroeconomic and microeconomic environment.

Working knowledge of financial information management systems

Communication skills including presentation and facilitation skills

Analytical skills

Integrity

Problem solving skills.

Ability to work under pressure

Accountability

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 24th August 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

The Nairobi Hospital does NOT charge recruitment fees.

Director Human Resources & Operations The Nairobi Hospital

P. O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

email: recruitment@nbihosp.org