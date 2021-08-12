Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – A few days ago, Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy splashed romantic photos on social media while enjoying a vacation in Tanzania and left fans wondering whether they are dating or just chasing clout.

Netizens speculated that they were faking love on social media to promote an upcoming song.

However, the top-rated singers have finally confirmed that they are dating after endless speculations.

Interacting with fans through Instagram live, Nadia and Arrow Boy said that their latest Public Display of Affection is not meant to chase clout.

Nadia said she is getting old and that’s why she decided to fall in love with Arrow Boy so that they can build a future together.

“I have started getting old, am 25 this year, and it reaches a certain age you want to be pround of someone and build a future,” she said.

Nadia said that they fell in love when they were recording their hit collabo Radio Love.

He described Nadia as a hardworking lady and revealed that they are keeping it pure until they get married.

Here’s a video of the two lovebirds confirming their relationship.

