Monday, August 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Oscar Sudi, may have landed himself in trouble with the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after he declared himself a terrorist while defending Ruto’s Turkish friend, Harun Aydin, who was arrested on Saturday by the anti-terror police unit on suspicion of being a terrorist as he attempted to sneak into the country from Uganda.

He has since been deported to Turkey on orders from above.

Speaking at Kahawa Law Court where Aydin was to be taken before he was abruptly deported, Sudi accused Uhuru’s Government of playing politics with investors just because they are connected to Ruto.

He challenged the government to come for him because he too is a terrorist by virtue of having links with Aydin Harun.

Without mincing words, Sudi told Uhuru to come for Ruto himself instead of persecuting leaders and businessmen allied to him.

Aydin was part of Ruto’s entourage to Uganda before the DP was dramatically blocked from flying out until he clears with his boss, Uhuru.

Come for DP Ruto instead of persecuting leaders and businessmen allied to him ~ MP Oscar Sudi pic.twitter.com/Z1OOwTHFWJ — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) August 9, 2021

