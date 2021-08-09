Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – Celebrity hairstylist, Phoina, has shared a video goofing around with infamous beach boy Omar Lali.

Phoina was in Lamu for a weekend vacation and while in the magical town, she bumped into Omar.

Phiona appeared star-struck as she goofed around with Omar Lali, who is the prime suspect in the murder of Tecra Muigai.

Interestingly, Phoina is a close friend of Anerlisa Muigai, the elder sister to deceased Tecra.

Omar Lali has continued to attract hot women like a magnet despite his checkered past.

Watch a video of the celebrity hairstylist having fun with Omar Lali.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.