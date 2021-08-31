Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has revealed the identity of the Presidential candidate who will win the 2022 election.

The hotly contested race has attracted a number of candidates but former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the front runners in the race.

Speaking about the 2022 presidential race, Waiguru said the presidential candidate who will win the race is the one who will pick a woman as his running mate.

“Whoever intends to win the presidency of this country will have to have a female running mate. The person with a female running mate will be at a greater advantage and would probably win,” Waiguru said.

Among the female politicians who stand a high chance of being running mates include Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu, and Waiguru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST