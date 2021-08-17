Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru and Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, have welcomed Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s sentiments, where he attacked Deputy President William Ruto.

Kuria, who was addressing the press in Thika last week, said the Mt Kenya region electorate should be united ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Kuria, who is also People Empowerment(PEP) Party Leader, also said Mt Kenya region leaders will not fold their parties to join Ruto‘s United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

Kuria’s sentiments have been welcomed by Waiguru and Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who are from the Kieleweke side of the government.

Waiguru, in an interview with one of the local dailies, said it is good Kuria has realised that the Mt Kenya region needs unity.

“They have realized our unity call. We said in Nyeri and Meru when we converged there as leaders from the region.

“We hope that in future we will converge in one voice as the region in the interests of our people and economy,” Waiguru said.

Kega also welcomed Moses Kuria’s sentiments saying “We are now moving in the right direction.

“Unity is key with such talks we can even field a presidential candidate in 2022,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST