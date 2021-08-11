Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has embarked on a mission to remove Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from his Cabinet.

This comes after meeting with ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) Gideon Moi (KANU), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya at State House in Mombasa yesterday,

According to sources, Uhuru is planning to weed out Ruto sympathizers in the Cabinet for failing to help him safeguard his legacy and replace them accordingly with loyalists from the Opposition.

The sources intimated that Raila and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals were asked to submit names of candidates who can take up the Cabinet slots.

Besides legacy, Uhuru wants Ruto’s diehards out of his Cabinet to teach the DP a lesson, following the latest saga on his failed trip to Uganda, where he was blocked from flying out for not clearing with the president first.

“The President was very mad with the DP following his discussions with a so-called foreign investor with questionable credentials and will no longer continue serving with people exhibiting divided loyalty,” the sources said.

Ruto is on the record saying he has supporters in the cabinet, who are only waiting for the opportune time to reveal their political alignment.

He said that they fear associating with him publicly for it will lead to victimization.

The Kenyan DAILY POST