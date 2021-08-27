Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – The office of Deputy President William Ruto has written to the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, seeking an official explanation on the withdrawal of his security.

Ruto’s GSU bodyguards were withdrawn yesterday and replaced with ordinary AP police without any explanation, something that left the DP exposed to potential assassins.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto’s Communications Secretary, David Mugonyi, said they had not received any explanation of the change of guard which he termed as unlawful, adding that it had been extended to all of Ruto’s residences.

“This morning (yesterday), the Deputy President was briefed by the security officer in charge of the General Service Unit attached to his official residence in Karen that he had received verbal instructions to withdraw all GSU officers effective 2.00 pm.”

“The withdrawal extends to all of His Excellency’s residences.”

“At this stage, no explanation has been offered for the strange and unlawful decision. “

“The decision has been made contrary to Police Service Standing Orders, Chapter 8 Section 5(e), that the GSU commandant shall be responsible for security of the President, the Deputy President, State Houses and lodges,” Mugonyi said in a statement.

The withdrawal of security detail came barely three days after President Uhuru Kenyatta told Ruto to resign if not happy with the Jubilee Government to which he is the second in command.

