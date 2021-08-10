Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has removed Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi as the Orange party chairman in the county.

According to ODM, Kingi was removed for being disloyal to the party.

Kingi’s position was taken by Ganze MP, Teddy Mwambire, who was approved by the party leader himself.

The move comes following news that Kingi and some coastal leaders have been championing the formation of the coastal region party ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Kingi is on record saying that Raila Odinga’s led party has done very little with regards to coastal development and is now backing a coalition of parties comprising Communist Party of Kenya, Republican Congress Party of Kenya, Kadu-Asili, Umoja Summit Party of Kenya, and Shirikisho Party of Kenya.

