Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Police officers were forced to shoot in the air to disperse civilians who accosted them while they were in the line of duty.

According to reports, the rogue cops have been moving around harassing innocent members of the public and demanding bribes while pretending to be enforcing Covid-19 rules.

Angry civilians who are fed up with the rogue cops were captured on camera accosting them and overturning their vehicle before fleeing.

“Kenyans responded to police who harass and extort them under the guise of Covid enforcements,” Cyprian Nyakundi captioned the video which he shared on his Twitter page.

Watch the dramatic scenes that were witnessed during the daylight incident.

