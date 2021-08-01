Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 August 2021 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, headlined a club event on Friday in the company of notorious socialite Amber Ray.

The curvaceous heiress turned up for the event dressed to kill in a see-through dress that left male revellers with wild thoughts.

The photos have left some of her followers wondering whether she is planning to become a socialite after divorcing Ben Pol.

This is how she flaunted her goodies at the club event that she hosted to launch a new beer that is manufactured by Keroche Industries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.