Friday, August 27, 2021 – It has now emerged that former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, left his first wife, Mrs. Ngatia after he married another wife.

Mrs. Ngatia, who shot to fame through Tahidi High Programme, came out to speak about her marriage with Omosh during an interview with a famous Youtuber.

Mrs. Ngatia said she has been separated from Omosh for 10 years, although she still loves him and misses him so much.

“Ananichukia tu bure. I really love Omosh but he doesn’t even love me and I really miss him so much. I still remember those days, he is still the father to my children,” she said.

Omosh and Mrs. Ngatia were married for 18 years before separating and they have three daughters.

Mrs. Ngatia said when Omosh married a second wife, she accepted her as a co-wife.

However, he sidelined her, prompting her to leave their matrimonial home.

“I left my husband 10 years ago. I immediately left him after marrying a second wife. Although I accepted my co-wife Omosh totally sidelined me and forgot about me,” she stated.

She said Omosh doesn’t provide anything for their three daughters and urged well-wishers to intervene.

“Omosh is not there for the girls. My girls need counselling. They are desperate,” she said.

Here’s a video of the interview.

