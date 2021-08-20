Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – Amira’s marriage with city businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, has been rocked with endless scandals after he fell in love with socialite Amber Ray and married her as a second wife.

Amber Ray has been disrespecting Amira in public and calling her all manner of names, leaving concerned Netizens wondering why she can’t walk out of the troubled marriage.

The mother of two has stated that she will never leave her skirt-chasing husband while interacting with her fans during a question and answer session on Instagram.

Amira claims that although her marriage with Jamal looks troubled in public, they are both happy.

“There’s a difference between marriage on paper and marriage behind closed doors,” she posted and put it clear that she will never leave Jamal.

Here are screenshots of how she responded to questions posed to her by fans.

