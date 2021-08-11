Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Controversial businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, has been blasted by his first wife, Amira, after he gifted his second wife, Amber Ray, her Harman Kardon speaker worth Sh 42,000 without her consent.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Amira, who is in Dubai for a business trip, said she is not happy with Jamal’s move and threw shade at Amber Ray.

Amira is demanding a new speaker from her husband when she jets back into the country from Dubai.

“How are you going to give out household items? Now I need a new Harman Kardon,” she wrote.

“Sasa, if it is a speaker, kesho sufuria pia .Kwani tunashare umaskini ama utajiri wa kujiwekelea. Earth is hard. SMH,” she added.

Amber Ray was spotted flaunting the speaker that Jamal gifted her without Amira’s consent during a vacation in Mombasa.

Word has it that Amber Ray and Jamal have reconciled after a messy breakup last month.

Over the weekend, they were spotted checking in one of the lavish hotels in Mombasa.

It also emerged that Jamal has been secretly sleeping at Amber Ray’s house after his first wife jetted to Dubai for a business trip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.