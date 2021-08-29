Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, who is alleged to be a notorious fraudster hiding behind music, has shared a video flaunting his gold watch.

Ringtone bragged that his pricey wristwatch is pure gold.

“Mimi sipigi vitu fake,” he bragged and proudly flaunted the watch.

The flamboyant singer was recently linked to an international car theft syndicate.

It’s alleged that he conspires with rogue KRA officers and cops to sneak in stolen high-end vehicles into the country.

Watch video.

