Thursday, August 26, 2021 – The Government has reportedly withdrawn all General Service Unit (GSU) officers manning the homes of Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi and Uasin Gishu counties.

According to sources, the officers were ordered to return to their headquarters for more orders on Thursday.

“#BREAKING All security officers manning Sugoi, Elgon View home, Karen Residence and all other premises linked to DP Ruto has withdrawn by the government,” a blogger identified as Sergeant Koech wrote on Facebook.

It’s unclear as to the reasons behind the withdrawal since the constitution allows the second in command to be guarded by the state.

The move comes a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta asked Ruto to resign because he seems uncomfortable serving in the government.

However, Ruto, in a rejoinder on Tuesday, told the Son of Jomo that he ‘is a man on a mission and he will not retreat’.

More updates to follow….

The Kenyan DAILY POST