Saturday, 07 August 2021 – Kanduyi Member of Parliament, Wafula Wamunyinyi, has condemned the brutal murder of his Communication Officer, Peter Oteng alias Storm.

Peter was killed in cold blood by unknown assailants on Friday Night.

Speaking to the press, Wafula said that he spent the better part of the day with Oteng in Nairobi.

They drove back to Bungoma on Friday evening.

Oteng reportedly boarded a Boda Boda to take him home, only to be ambushed by his killers on his way home.

According to the legislator, the deceased was brutally attacked with a machete and his head chopped off.

His hand was also chopped off when he tried to defend himself from the killers.

Wamunyinyi’s said that Oteng’s killing is pure murder and not theft.

He blamed his political detractors for murdering the young man who handled communication in his office.

He alleged that internal wrangles at the Ford Kenya party may have led to the brutal murder of the journalist and musician.

Here’s a video of the vocal MP speaking to the media concerning the murder of his communication officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.