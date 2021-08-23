Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 August 2021 – Lillian Nganga, the ex-wife to Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, surprised Kenyans after she attended his lavish birthday party at Ole Sereni.

Many people didn’t expect Lillian to turn up for the party after their publicized breakup.

However, the sassy lass showed up dressed to kill and sat side by side with her ex-husband.

Mutua and his ex-wife were pictured sharing light moments at the party, leaving Netizens stunned.

The 51-year-old Governor has taken to social media and penned down a sweet message to his immediate ex-wife for attending the posh birthday party.

Mutua said that it’s Lillian who encouraged him to host the birthday party.

“Thank you Lillyanne Nganga for encouraging me to host my birthday party. It was my first ever birthday party and it was better than I expected.

“The music, company and ambiance was amazing. Thanks to all my friends, the good wishes and positive vibe from good people, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Some Kenyan men have labelled Mutua a simp for clinging on his ex-wife despite parting ways.

Here are cute photos of Lillian and Mutua during the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.