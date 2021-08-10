Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 10 August 2021 – A few months ago, singer Violet Asale alias Zian Achana, was accused of killing her husband, Daniel Omollo Onyango, a KDF soldier.

Asale and her husband were embroiled in a domestic fight at their home in Kahawa Wendani on April 3rd, 2021 and a few hours later, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Kahawa Garrison Health Centre.

DCI detectives said Onyango lost his life after being bitten by Asale on the left thumb, left hand, right side of the chest, and at the back of the shoulder.

However, she now claims that her husband’s death might have been caused by witchcraft after a land dispute.

She revealed this during a recent interview with famous YouTuber, Presenter Ali.

“We had gone home and there was a land issue, he and his cousins were fighting over land. On that day his cousin’s sister stopped me at the market and told me to go tell my husband to leave the shamba alone. Or he would get sick and would not find any treatment anywhere.

I was also told to tell the mum that if she wanted to enjoy Daniel’s money as a KDF officer she should warn him to stay off the land. That if he wants to go to Nairobi walking on his feet he should not involve himself with the land fight. That was on a Monday evening. So I told my mum-in-law and my husband but they never took it seriously. On Tuesday my husband went to buy miraa and met the cousin who also warned him to stay off the land,” said Achana.

“The cousin told my husband that if he went back to Nairobi and came back to ‘ushago’ alive then the cousin would not be serious (watajua yeye ni nani). The cousin insisted that the only way Daniel would come home is through the KDF hearse” she added.

Achana said her husband was ‘knocked’ by something mysterious that fateful April 3rd 2021 when he died.

“Among the Luo witchcraft is real. He just started crying he can’t breathe. Something just knocked him, he turned wild. Yes, I bit him but I was trying to remove myself from his grasp as he was choking me.

“A military guy is trained to kill. He choked me, his eyes were very red I had never seen him this wild. My daughter is the one who saved me, she screamed and my husband’s sister came and saved me. I was the one to die, He hurt my backbone up to now I am on treatment” she further said.

Watch the video of the interview.

