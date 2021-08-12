Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Controversial singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has blasted an auditor who is allegedly sabotaging her and threatening her.

The flamboyant singer hired the man, who is identified as Mulei, to audit her companies, and instead of doing his work, he is intruding on her privacy and talking ill about her wealth.

The no-nonsense singer has threatened to expose the rogue auditor and all the threats he has been sending her.

“Someone tell Mulei the Auditor some of us are damaged goods we don’t take threats nor sabotage. I will address him publicly tomorrow by 2.00 pm. Looks like we don’t have professionals anymore. I will share his number, and his threats so someone else can’t fall in his hands, I brought you on board to audit my companies, hater,” she ranted.

Akothee, who runs a chain of businesses, warned the auditor to keep her wealth out of his mouth and warned him of dire consequences if he continues messing with her.

“You don’t know yourself. Leave my wealth out of your mouth, tengeza yako na salary yako. I don’t owe the government, neither am I in politics to answer questions of this money that money.

“This idiot was referred to me by someone very special, and now he is here messing himself,” she further ranted.

