Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has expressed his dissatisfaction with how the Court of Appeal Judges were referring to President Uhuru Kenyatta during the ongoing ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case.

Since every judge was reading their judgment, it was not easy for the majority of Kenyans, especially the non-lawyers to grasp what was going on, and that is where lawyers came in.

Ahmednasir was playing a very important role on Twitter by explaining to other Kenyans about what was going on with the proceedings.

However, there is something that did not go down well with the Senior Counsel.

That is how the way President Uhuru was being addressed by the judges.

“Referring to H.E Uhuru as Mr. Kenyatta’s in court is very wrong. Calling him ‘His Excellency’ is very wrong.

“He should be referred to as ‘Mr. President’…The rule is to show respect but doesn’t bow,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST