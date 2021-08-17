Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Terry Anne Chebet, and her close friend Monica Kiragu, a renowned producer at Citizen TV, were spotted last Saturday at Karen Country Club indulging in expensive liquor.

TerryAnne and Monicah Kiragu are yet to find husbands despite clocking 40s.

TerryAnne, who is 42 years old, said in a recent interview that she hopes to get a husband one day despite her advanced age.

Just like TerryAnne, Monicah Kiragu is also battling cold nights without a husband despite her successful media career.

In the meantime, the two aging spinsters are finding solace in alcohol in high-end joints as they wait to get the right partners.

See them indulging at Karen Country Club.

