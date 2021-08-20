Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – Rogue cops based at Pangani Police Station are on the spot after being captured on camera assaulting some youths on claims that they had flouted curfew rules.

In the video shared on Twitter, the brutal cops are seen bundling the youths into the police vehicle like a sack of potatoes and whipping them.

According to the person who secretly recorded the video, the youths were arrested before curfew time and accused by the rogue cops of flouting the curfew rules.

“When you witness police brutality or are part of it, stay calm and record. Then share the video with precise details and names of police officers where available.

“This was last night Pangani Police officers arresting youths before curfew,” Nyakundi tweeted.

The video comes at a time when cases involving police brutality are on the rise.

On Thursday night, a middle-aged man was beaten to death by patrol cops in Kayole after he was found outside past the curfew time, sparking violent protests.

