Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Kenyan Ambassador to Namibia, Benjamin Langat, has faced criticism on social media after he posted a photo posing with a dead wildlife animal.

In the photo, Langat is seen posing with a dead antelope in Namibia while holding a gun after participating in game hunting.

The photo has caused an uproar on social media, with many calling for his sacking.

Although Namibia allows game hunting, wanton killing of wild animals has been illegal in Kenya since 1977.

Netizens protested that Mr. Langat should hold the ideals of his country, which doesn’t allow the killing of game animals.

Former K24 TV anchor Karen Karimi led Kenyans on Twitter to condemn Mr. Langat.

“Even with the legal practice Namibia has on game hunting practice…for a Kenyan Ambassador Hon Benjamin Langat to participate… he violates his country policy and its commitment which Kenya leads in wildlife conservation and advocate for non Consumptive practices. SHAME ON YOU,” she wrote on Twitter.

Here’s the photo of the ambassador that has caused an uproar on social media.

