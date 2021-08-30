Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 30 August 2021– Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, lost his cool and scolded Rift Valley Regional Director of Education, John Lekakeny, for sleeping on his job during a tour of the region.

Magoha was in Baringo County to follow up on the Government’s initiative to achieve 100 percent transition to secondary education when he confronted the senior education officer.

Magoha accused Mr. John Lekakeny of failing to supervise schools in Baringo, leading to low enrolment of students in schools around the county.

The bullish CS, who was caught on camera insulting Uasin Gishu County Director of Education sometime back, told the senior education officer to resign from his job and join politics if he feels he is not equal to the task.

Popular blogger Abraham Mutai led Kenyans on Twitter in condemning CS Magoha for his bullish behaviours.

“Dear CS Magoha, if someone is not doing his job, fire them! Threats, big talk, and bullish adventures won’t help the already rotten education system in Kenya,” Mutai wrote.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.