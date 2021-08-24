Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men have reportedly changed tune on whom to support for the presidency in 2022.

From the onset of the handshake between Uhuru and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, the men have been saying they will support Jakom’s presidency in 2022.

However, since the Court of Appeal declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as unconstitutional, Uhuru‘s men have changed the plan on whom to support for presidency in 2022.

The men led by former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, claimed that without BBI, it is going to be difficult to market Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya.

According to them, supporting Raila without BBI will put their political careers in jeopardy because there will be nothing to bargain with when campaigning for him.

“Without The Building Bridges Initiative, campaigning for Raila Amollo Odinga in Mount Kenya will be more than hard because he will have nothing to bargain with.

“That is why we are having second thoughts of installing the Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi as Uhuru’s successor because the people of the Mountain have got a soft spot for him,” said a source privy to the ongoing secret meetings by Mt Kenya leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST