Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta wished the earth would open and swallow him after being heckled badly by Gatundu residents on Thursday.

Gatundu is considered the Head of State’s hometown since his home is in the nearby Ichaweri village.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the residents are heard jeering the president while professing their loyalty to Ruto’s ‘wheelbarrow movement’.

Uhuru and Ruto fell out after the President shook hands with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga in March 2018.

The President and those surrounding him are believed to be working on a political outfit that will block Ruto from ascending to the presidency in 2022.

The duo’s differences have seen them battle for supremacy within the Mt Kenya region, which is considered to be leaning on Ruto’s side.

Here is the video of Uhuru being heckled like a burukenge in his Gatundu home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST