Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMINISTRATOR OHGL/ADM/ADMIN/08/008

Overall Responsibility

Reporting to the Chief Operations Officer, the successful candidate shall be accountable for the provision of top notch medical and operational services. These services shall predominantly involve financial management and staff management.

Key Responsibilities

Act as liaison among governing boards, medical staff and departmental heads

Organize, direct, control and coordinate medical and health services in relation to policies set by the company.

Take lead in formulation of departmental budgets.

Managing the hiring, training, and evaluation of human resources.

Overseeing the collection, scrutinization, and utilization of both patient and facility data.

Ensuring compliance with all the governmental legal requirements and policies.

Participate in the facility’s policy formulation and ensure implementation.

Directly oversee the functions of all the operational departmental heads.

Managing the client care/patient care experience.

Development of organization systems to maximize productivity in the workplace

Development of business plans to meet the objectives of the company.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business related course

Must be a CPA Holder.

Leadership and team-building experience.

Ability to do planning, devise and review systems for operational efficiency and control.

Skills in accounting and business reporting.

Knowledge of relevant legislation.

Knowledge of employment conditions.

Decision making competence.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com on or before 2 nd September, 2021.

The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g., “ADMINISTRATOR OHGL/ADM/ADMIN/08/008”

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted