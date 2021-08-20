Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The County Government of Nyeri under the leadership of H.E. Hon. Mutahi Kahiga has rolled out the 4th annual internship programme that is geared towards giving unemployed graduates an opportunity to acquire requisite skills in order to enhance their future employability.

Qualifications

Diploma in Administration

How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates are requested to fill the internship form and attach their academic and professional qualification certificates.

This opportunity is available to candidates who graduated from 2019 to date. Candidates awaiting to graduate in 2021 but have up to date completion letters from their institutions are eligible for consideration.

Hand copy of duly filled Internship Form together with the required documents should be sent or hand delivered to:

THE SECRETARY,

NYERI COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD,

P.O BOX 90-10100,

NYERI

CELLPHONE: 0745342000 / 0733977003

All applications (hand delivered or through post office) should be received on or before 2nd September 2021 5.00pm