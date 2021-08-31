Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual Administrative Assistant position for one of our clients.
Responsibilities:
- Ensuring that all correspondence (both incoming and outgoing) are disseminated and processed effectively
- In charge of effective dissemination of information and notices within the department and to other
- Handling incoming telephone calls/faxes and confidential
- Handling and screening visitors
- Liaison between Department and internal
- Ordering of stationery and dispatching the same to the
- Supervision of office general outlook g. cleanliness, orderliness
- Organizing the directors’ calendars’ of appointments and follow up of
- Arranging and coordinating for departmental Meetings, conferences and trainings (in house and external)
- Booking of meeting rooms.
Skills critical to the role:
- Good public relations
- High degree of integrity, initiative and capable of working under minimum supervision
- Excellent communication/Interpersonal skills
- Excellent typing skills
- Honest/Hardworking
- Proactive/Mature disposition
Academic Qualification:
- University degree in Administration or its equivalent
How To Apply:
Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2021 clearly marking the job title.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>