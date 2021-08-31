Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual Administrative Assistant position for one of our clients.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring that all correspondence (both incoming and outgoing) are disseminated and processed effectively

In charge of effective dissemination of information and notices within the department and to other

Handling incoming telephone calls/faxes and confidential

Handling and screening visitors

Liaison between Department and internal

Ordering of stationery and dispatching the same to the

Supervision of office general outlook g. cleanliness, orderliness

Organizing the directors’ calendars’ of appointments and follow up of

Arranging and coordinating for departmental Meetings, conferences and trainings (in house and external)

Booking of meeting rooms.

Skills critical to the role:

Good public relations

High degree of integrity, initiative and capable of working under minimum supervision

Excellent communication/Interpersonal skills

Excellent typing skills

Honest/Hardworking

Proactive/Mature disposition

Academic Qualification:

University degree in Administration or its equivalent

How To Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2021 clearly marking the job title.