JOB TITLE: Administrative & Accounting Executive

Overview of the Position

Our Client in the Health and Wellness sector(Nutrition Services) is looking for an Administrative and Accounting Executive to join their team and support the day-to-day activities of the organization . The Administrative & Accounting Executive responsibilities include maintaining front office and back office as well as accounting services.

Responsibilities

Manage all accounting transactions and publish financial statements and submit to the managing director in time.

Prepare budget forecasts as well as handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings.

Reconcile accounts payable and receivable to ensure timely bank payments

Compute all the statutory requirements such as NHIF,NSSF, KRA Taxes and prepare the returns as required while complying with financial policies and regulations

Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements as well as report the company’s financial health and liquidity to the managing director from time to time.

Audit financial transactions and documents as well as reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary

Maintaining physical and digital personnel records like employment contracts as well as update internal databases of all part-time and contracted services from time to time.

Create and distribute guidelines and documents about the company policies together with the MD

Facilitate training and onboarding material to all new staff and service providers as well as respond to employees’ questions on benefits and policies.

Plan all the logistics of various training programs from time to time.

Maintain accurate information systems records and activities complete data sheets and explore trends and formulate strategies with consultant nutritionist.

Keep and maintain an updated register in the relevant tools of all the clients enquiries handled within 24 hours of your specific unit.

Filing and retrieving of the clients files

Respond to all external and internal calls of the clients

Qualifications

Requisition and maintain nutritional supplies and health related supplies balance sheet from time to time.

Work experience as an Office Administrator & Accounting Officer, HR Administrative Assistant or similar role

Familiarity with Accounting statutory requirement

Basic knowledge of finance, Human resource and labor laws legislation

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Experience using spreadsheets

Excellent Organizational skills

Solid written and verbal communication skills

Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise

Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks

Customer service attitude

Christian preferable Seventh – day Adventist will be an added advantage.

Diploma in Human Resources Management, Office Administration, Accounting or relevant field.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their detailed CV’s and a cover letter indicating the current and expected salary to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke not later than before 25th August, 2021. The interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.