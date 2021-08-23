Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the manufacturing industry is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and confident individual with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and MUST be based in Mombasa to fill in the following position:

ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Job Summary

Reporting to the Human Resource and Administration Manager, the overall purpose of this role is to provide administrative support to the company by generally organizing company records, overseeing department budgets and maintaining inventory of office supplies

Main Responsibilities of Job

Prepare the Operations monthly reports and annual budget and monitor its implementation upon approval;

Identify, deploy and motivate the administration team including performance appraisal, identification of training needs, mentorship and coaching as well as leave and absence management in line with the company’s people agenda

Manage cleaning and pottering services and ensure monthly evaluation of the services to maintain the required standards of hygiene and cleanliness in the company;

Supervise fumigation and pest control services and ensure quarterly evaluation of the services to ensure the company is free from pests and rodents;

Ensure proper waste handling from source to incineration of all company waste in line with established national and international guidelines;

Supervise landscaping and public areas’ maintenance to ensure the company maintains a good ambiance and public areas in line with expectations;

Manage the company’s motor vehicle fleet including transport allocation, courier transport, scheduled maintenance, and other related services to ensure efficient service delivery;

Manage the outsourced courier services (international, upcountry & local) to ensure timely service delivery;

Manage the drinking water services including ensuring quarterly sanitization, repairs and replacement of water dispensers in line with service level agreements;

Manage contracts for outsourced services including contract renewals, correspondences to the outsourced service providers and providing feedback on services delivered among others to ensure the hospital gets value for money;

Receive and attend to complaints on outsourced services from user departments and follow up with service providers to ensure timely closure;

Supervise the lower cadre staff in general office and support staff services;

Draft internal memos and correspondences of routine and administrative nature;

Arrange meetings by scheduling appropriate meeting times, booking rooms, and planning refreshments;

Maintain stock lists and orders office supplies as needed; and

Assist in purchase orders and invoices promptly

Key Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management or any other business-related field from a recognized institution; and

Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in administration with 2 years at supervisory level

Must be a team player who can work cordially in teams;

Must demonstrate the ability to multitask;

Must demonstrate commitment to operational effectiveness;

Should have the ability to solve problems by applying relevant business knowledge;

Should demonstrate professional expertise in the relevant work area

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com by Tuesday, 7th September 2021 stating the subject heading “ADMINISTRATION OFFICER” clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts, and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.