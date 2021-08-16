Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Description

Our Client, a Networking organization seeks to hire an Administration Coordinator. The Job holder will coordinate, oversee, and/or perform a wide variety of administrative, secretarial, and program support activities of the Organization. He/she will also serve as the primary point of operational and administrative contact for internal and external constituencies, often on complex and confidential issues. In addition, he/she will participate in the coordination, supervision, and completion of special projects and/or events.

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities:

Running the day-to-day administrative activities of the organization.

Driving the Organization vision and mission through effective and timely implementation of the strategic plan.

Ensuring that all programs are aligned to the strategy.

Overall coordination of all organization committees.

Principal liaison with key stakeholders and including; members, sponsors, partner organizations and other beneficiaries.

Preparing Minutes and Monthly updates for the organization.

General Communication to membership and all organization Platforms.

Event planning and management during organization’s events.

Managing the financial administration tasks of the organization

Seeking funding opportunities for the organization

Advancing organization’s Research work and advocacy on matters relevant to the organization

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required, with 3+ years’ experience in a professional office environment

Proficiency in MS Office with expertise in Microsoft Word, PowerPointand Excel

Excellent organization skills and able to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines

Detail oriented and comfortable working in a fast-paced office environment

Exceptional interpersonal and written and verbal communication skills

Self-starter, resourceful, problem solver

Strong Research skills and ability to get sponsorship opportunities.

Highly organized and able to create an organized and easy-to-follow system for others

Ability to handle multiple tasks and duties simultaneously

Independently motivated, with the ability to take on tasks and duties without immediate direction

How To Apply:

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their Cover letter and detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Administration Coordinator on the Subject line. Due to the high volume of applications, we will only respond to shortlisted candidates.