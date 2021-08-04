Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) is a statutory body charged with economic and service regulation of the water services sector as established by the Water Act 2016. WASREB sets rules, standards and guidelines to ensure that water services are provided in an effective and efficient manner with a view of protecting consumers and other stakeholders’ interests.

To strengthen our human resource capacity, we wish to recruit highly motivated professionals to fill the following positions:

MANAGER, HUMAN RESOURCE AND ADMINISTRATION (WASREB 3) 1 POSITION

Job Purpose

Responsible for employee sourcing, resourcing, aligning Human Resource functions to the organization’s strategy, staff development, administration, security and staff performance appraisal.

Reporting Relationship

This role reports to the Director, Corporate Services

Supervises

Senior Human Resource and Administrative Officer, Senior/Office Administrator

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of the Officer will entail:

Guiding the development, interpretation, implementation and review of human resource management and administration policies, standards, and guidelines;

Ensuring implementation of Terms and Conditions of service for the Board;

Coordinating organizational development and job reviews;

Managing staff recruitment, promotion, discipline, and capacity building;

Developing, reviewing, and coordinating the implementation of welfare and other incentive schemes for the Board;

Monitoring the implementation of performance management systems; analyzing the staffing levels in the Board and recommending proposals for succession planning and proper deployment;

Coordinating the development and implementation of grievance handling mechanisms;

Managing the employee and industrial relations for the organization to ensure employee and industrial harmony in the work place

Supervising the administration of Insurance for Staff and other Assets to ensure that adequate covers are obtained

Analyzing the results of the employee satisfaction surveys and advise management ways of improving the index

Preparing and submitting all monthly, quarterly, and annual reports for the department

Coordinating office management services, office administration, transport, and coordination;

Supervising the monthly processing of the organizations payroll and ensure timely remittance of related statutory deductions in line with approved Processing of pension claims

Day-to-day human resource administration to ensure compliance and continuous improvement;

Developing department budget and work plan. Identify procurement needs of the department;

Implementing a computerized Human Resource Managements and administration of records management system for the Board

Overseeing the Identification, designing and implementing training programs based on identified needs;

Guiding the development and updating of the human resource database;

Supervising the administering of the payroll system;

Reconciliation of staff complement and establishment;

Managing employee separation and ensuring preparation and compiling staff deductions done outside the payroll;

Drafting disciplinary and summarizing letters and cases;

Supervising the update of the human resource database in the Board;

Drawing a plan for the annual performance target setting and appraisal process within the Board for review by management;

Processing staff travel clearance and other insurances related to staff;

Secretary to the Staff advisory committee;

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management or other relevant fields from a recognized institution

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management/Business Administration or any other relevant Social Science field from a recognized institution with Post – Graduate Diploma in Human Resource

Diploma/Higher Diploma in HR or equivalent professional qualification from a recognized institution

At least Ten (10) years relevant work experience in Public Service or Private Sector, three (3) of which must be in a management position;

A Management Course lasting not less than Four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

CHRP certification from a recognized institution

Be a member of a relevant professional body in good standing;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution

Key Competencies and Skills

Communicating with impact;

Managing and supervising people;

Applying technical expertise;

Planning and organizing;

Managing projects;

Coaching and mentoring;

Analyzing and innovating;

Interpersonal and networking skills

How to Apply

All applications must be accompanied by a copy of the National Identity Card, detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of all relevant academic and professional certificates and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Water Services Regulatory Board,

P.O. Box 41621- 00100,

NAIROBI

So as to be received not later than 23.59 hours on 24TH AUGUST 2021. Due to the threat caused by COVID –19, the applications should be submitted only through electronic means. They should be sent via email to recruitments@wasreb.go.ke with only ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ as the subject line.

WASREB is an equal opportunity employer and women, youth and peoples living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting the following compliance certificates; Certificate of Good Conduct, Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board, Tax Compliance Certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance, and Credit Reference Bureau Certificate.

