Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 31, 2021

About Natural Justice



Natural Justice is an African non-profit organization specializing in environmental justice. Natural Justice uses the law to support communities participate in decisions that affect their land, culture and environment. Natural Justice works in a number of African countries, with offices in Kenya, South Africa and Senegal.

About the role:

The Administration and Finance Officer is the first contact point to visitors and partners and is primarily responsible for providing support to the programme office by maintaining accountability systems, establishing, and maintaining communication in the program office, and ensuring the smooth administration of the Office.

Specific roles:

Communication: support the Office in the dissemination of information.

Finance & Administration

Payments, Record Keeping and travel management.

Prepare payments and ensure payments are fully supported as per NJ policies.

Maintain office petty cash, prepare payments, ensure proper authorization for payments, distribute payments as required, and supervise the processing of staff claims and advances and per diem.

Responsible for processing & paying staff expense claims.

Initiate the payment process and submit to Senior Finance Officer for approval.

Filing all copies of the supporting documents

Payroll support by filing of statutory returns and payment of other payroll deductions to the relevant bodies in an accurate and timely manner.

Review travel advances request for the country staff and ensure that receipts fully support all expenses.

Assist in the process of prequalification of vendors.

Petty cash management.

Manage/handle petty cash transactions, documentation, payments/disbursements, and reconciliation in collaboration with the Finance Officer as per NJ policies.

Follow up for liquidation of all expense claims, advances, and reimbursements.

Prepare monthly petty cash reconciliation by 5th of every month and submit approved petty cash certificate all supporting documentation per policy.

Monitor host organization’s account and ensure that invoices are submitted and paid on time.

Reporting, Auditing, budgets and work plans

Ensure that expenses are coded correctly and charged to the correct project code.

Assist the Senior Finance Officer in budget proposal preparations.

Liaise with program officers to monitor spend rate for projects expenditures.

Providing support during annual external audits and projects compliance audits.

Administration

Act as the initial point of contact for the project office by responding to inquiries and requests or following up on all incoming and outgoing correspondence as appropriate.

Support in organizing staff meetings, workshops, seminars and learning events.

Coordination of the project’s office logistics. This includes meetings, workshops and conferences, including assisting the participants with their travel arrangements, making accommodation arrangements, and payment of travel allowances for both the field and administration staff, including our partner agencies.

Maintain an updated, computerized mailing list of contacts within project extensive regional network. Including beneficiaries, consultants, partners, and other organizations where applicable.

Establish and maintain a record-keeping system on meetings and other events organized by the project, sub-contracts and memorandum of understanding issued, agreement, information material projected by the project and equipment purchased under the project.

Prepare pre-encumbrance for stock requisitions for the Office and ensuring adequate supplies of all items.

Be the custodian of NATURAL JUSTICE fixed assets and keep an up-to-date fixed asset register.

Coordination of the project’s procurement process including sourcing of suppliers and maintaining an up-to-date supplier’s database.

Maintaining records of receipts and expenditures for the Natural Justice.

Diligently perform any other assigned duties as prescribed by the immediate supervisor.

Reporting: prepare reports as may be requested from time to time.

Programme Linkages: provide administrative support to programme staff as may be required.

General; develop and maintain a good knowledge of the role and policies of Natural Justice; represent Natural Justice in a positive, professional, and effective manner; provide accurate and timely information to inform decision making.

Qualifications, Skills & Competencies

A Business-related degree or equivalent from a recognized University

CPA(K)

Relevant experience; at least five years in a similar role within the NGO sector

Ability to work with limited supervision on roles assigned

Critical thinking and problem-solving; critically reviews, analyses, synthesizes, compares and interprets information; ability to carry root-cause analysis to identify and resolve problems

Proactive (develop own practice and concepts); takes the initiative to go beyond the routine demands of the job; deadline-driven.

Teamwork and relationships with Partners: very good ability to work with a team and to develop and maintain good relationships with community-based or other grassroots groups and partners

Attention to Detail: diligently checks work to ensure that all essential details have been considered.

Conflict Management: able to effectively negotiate and resolve issues either within or outside of the organization

Diversity Management Skills: very good, demonstrated awareness of and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds, genders, and orientations.

Cooperative; works cooperatively with others to complete work assignments

Empathy and open-minded; demonstrates the ability to sense others’ feelings and how they see things.

Public Service; very good, demonstrable commitment to serving the public interest

How to Apply

Should the above describe you and are interested, please send your detailed CV highlighting relevant experience, current and expected salary details, a daytime phone contact, email address, and the names of three professional referees by close of business Friday, 31st August 2021. All applications should be sent to recruit@platinumadvisory.co.ke

Natural Justice is an equal opportunity employer. Candidates’ information may be subject to background checking.