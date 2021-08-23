Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the manufacturing industry is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and confident individual with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and MUST be based in Mombasa to fill in the following position:

ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Job Summary

Reporting to the Administration Officer, the overall purpose of this role is to liaise with Insurance agents, clearing agents at the ports, collecting documents from departments, developing effective document storage, filing system, and digitizing hard copies of documents

Main Responsibilities of Job

§ Set up and maintain the office filing system following the company’s filing system;

§ Open new files as required and recommend disposal of old files following the established file retention policy;

§ Maintain the files and ensure proper storage and retrieval of files to ensure the safe keeping of company documents;

§ Liaise with the clearing agents at the ports to ensure that all the customs clearance aspect of the company is compliant to the regulations and timely;

§ Liaise with Insurance agencies to ensure the records are up to date and renewals are timely;

§ Check incoming paperwork (correspondence, invoices, etc.) and make copies before distributing;

§ Sort all papers alphabetically and according to content, dates, significance, etc.

§ Create or update records with new files and information promptly;

§ Store all paperwork in designated places securing the important documents;

§ Deal with all requests to access files and keep logs of borrowed papers;

§ Develop an efficient filing system to make updating and retrieving files easier;

§ Follow policies and confidentiality dictations to safeguard data and information;

§ Monitor inventory of files, paper clips, etc. and report shortages; and

§ Maintain an up-to-date record of file movements

Key Skills and Qualifications:

§ Diploma in records management or a similar field from a recognized institution;

§ A minimum of three (3) years’ relevant experience;

§ Proven experience as file clerk; and

§ Knowledge of filing systems

§ Must demonstrate the ability to multitask;

§ Must demonstrate commitment to operational effectiveness;

§ Should have the ability to solve problems by applying relevant business knowledge;

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com by Tuesday, 7th September 2021 stating the subject heading “ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT” clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts, and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.