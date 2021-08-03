Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Admin / Personal Assistant

Our client in the FMCG industry is currently looking to hire an Admin / Personal Assistant.

Responsibilities

  • Coordinate and schedule calendar appointments
  • Manage all incoming and outgoing communication
  • Data entry as directed
  • Make payment of monthly utilities and statutory deductions.
  • General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.
  • Maintaining optimal level of stock at all time by constantly evaluating produce count by taking a strategic approach to ensure prompt reporting to ensure replenishing so that both overstocking and running out of stock are avoided.
  • Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to the Director.
  • Prepare quotations, making and raising of cash sales and invoices
  • Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.
  • Aligning orders and stock on a daily basis
  • Coordination of merchandisers
  • Monitor, maintain & manage social media activities
  • Recommend ways to reach a broader audience (e.g. discounts and social media ads)

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years of experience as an Admin / Personal Assistant
  • Ability to handle multiple tasks while staying organized.
  • Must be efficient in Excel, Accounting and Invoicing.
  • FMCG, Retail / Manufacturing background is preferred
  • Should have knowledge and is efficient in Social Media Management.
  • Knowledge of office policies and procedures.
  • Experience with office management tools (MS Office software and others).
  • Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
  • Strong written and oral communication skills.
  • Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

