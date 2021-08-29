Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Summary:

To provide leadership and policy development on all Human Resource and Administration functions in line with set business plans and objectives by ensuring the Institute attracts, develops and retains the best talent in the industry and aligning them to the business strategy to deliver the Institute’s mandate

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide leadership in the development and execution of the institute’s strategy on Human Resource and Administration.

Conduct workforce analysis, determine optimum staff requirements and design organizational structure that maximizes synergies across functions to support the implementation of the approved strategic plan

Coordinate the recruitment and selection process to ensure the Institute has a critical mass of qualified human resource within the approved establishment with the required competencies necessary for the implementation of functional strategic management plans

Coordinate the implementation of the performance management system and ensure that individual and team performance is continuously monitored and measured against realistic but challenging targets aligned to the strategic direction by clearly defining performance measures and indicators, expected timeframe as well as resource requirements.

Oversee implementation of an effective human resource management information system for monitoring, tracking, and evaluating employee activities including staff training, performance management, and welfare programs.

Coordinate resolution of employee grievances and disciplinary cases, recommending appropriate action to resolve problems as well as assisting employees to find satisfactory solutions to personal problems through counselling services.

Develop and implement human resource policies and procedures aimed at enhancing workplace relations

Assess training needs analysis and baseline attitude surveys to design and implement relevant training programs aimed at building capacity.

Facilitate implementation of Administration and Human Resource Policies and practices

Maintain employee records and employment contracts

Conduct performance appraisal for support staff

Facilitate employee relations and welfare initiatives

Payroll processing

Manage the Leave program

Coordinate and ensure compliance with Workplace safety, Labour Laws and related statutory requirements

Facilitate premises maintenance and outsourced services management, records management and coordination of general administrative services.

Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics to relevant government bodies like Labour office, NEA (e.g. turnover rates, employee returns).

Prepare and manage HR/Admin operating and Capital budget.

Perform any other functions connected therewith or incidental thereto.

QUALIFICATION AND KNOWLEDGE

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management/ Social Science from a recognized university.

Professional Certification in Human Resource Management;

Member of Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) in good standing.

Holds a valid Practicing Certificate from the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM)

EXPERIENCE

3 Years of relevant working Experience

SKILLS/COMPETENCE

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

outstanding competency on all Labour Laws and statutory requirements

Strong administration skills.

A high level of confidentiality.

Excellent interpersonal and customer-facing skills.

decision making, leadership skills,

planning and organizing skills, and strong Communication skills.

A team player with strong analytical skills.

conversant with HRIS

How To Apply

All Application letters indicating role and reference number, together with Curriculum Vitae and relevant certificates should be sent online in PDF format addressed to the CEO KISM, vacancies@kism.or.ke to reach him not later than Wednesday, 8th September 2021.

Kindly submit a filed KISM Job Application Form together with your application. The template form (Google Form) can be accessed using this link https://forms.gle/3XKchgoeJrgPLiLc9

KISM is an equal opportunity employer and qualified applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.