The Assistant provides a high degree of administrative support and service to managers, unit leadership teams and where applicable to unit members. Assistants may in some cases take decisions on behalf of his/her manager and represent the unit if delegated. Further, contribute to and coordinate activities in different projects in the administrative area, act as expert for the administrative support systems whenever needed and authorize example orders, invoices in line with authorization policies and routines. Support and inform about Ericsson internal administrative processes, systems and tools. The tasks performed can be on an ad-hoc basis. All above to optimize administrative efficiency, meet business needs and enable the line organization to focus on the core business.

You adhere to the speak-up principles defined in the Code of Business Ethics (CoBE). You react to Anti-Bribery & Corruption (ABC) red flags (indications or warning signs that there may be a corruption risk present in relation to a business transaction or activity) identified in the course of your work and act on them together with your line manager and colleagues.

You will

The key accountabilities of the Assistant are the following:

Manage & support in creating the information

Support use of administrative tools

Support with travel for personnel

Handle entry and exit administration

Provide support to the DGS unit leaders and their team members

Support improvement of admin routines

Plan and organize meetings & events

To be successful in the role you are

Relevant university degree

5 years of similar experience

Business understanding and excellent planning/organizing skills

Digital & Automation Skills

Change & Improvement management skills

Excellent communication, relation, and networking skills

Knowledge Sharing / Collaboration Skills

Local Laws & Regulations Knowledge (Desired)

Flexibility is essential for the role and the individual will be asked to support multiple stakeholders at a time.

