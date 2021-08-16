Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our Exciting Opportunity
The Assistant provides a high degree of administrative support and service to managers, unit leadership teams and where applicable to unit members. Assistants may in some cases take decisions on behalf of his/her manager and represent the unit if delegated. Further, contribute to and coordinate activities in different projects in the administrative area, act as expert for the administrative support systems whenever needed and authorize example orders, invoices in line with authorization policies and routines. Support and inform about Ericsson internal administrative processes, systems and tools. The tasks performed can be on an ad-hoc basis. All above to optimize administrative efficiency, meet business needs and enable the line organization to focus on the core business.
You adhere to the speak-up principles defined in the Code of Business Ethics (CoBE). You react to Anti-Bribery & Corruption (ABC) red flags (indications or warning signs that there may be a corruption risk present in relation to a business transaction or activity) identified in the course of your work and act on them together with your line manager and colleagues.
You will
The key accountabilities of the Assistant are the following:
- Manage & support in creating the information
- Support use of administrative tools
- Support with travel for personnel
- Handle entry and exit administration
- Provide support to the DGS unit leaders and their team members
- Support improvement of admin routines
- Plan and organize meetings & events
To be successful in the role you are
- Relevant university degree
- 5 years of similar experience
- Business understanding and excellent planning/organizing skills
- Digital & Automation Skills
- Change & Improvement management skills
- Excellent communication, relation, and networking skills
- Knowledge Sharing / Collaboration Skills
- Local Laws & Regulations Knowledge (Desired)
- Flexibility is essential for the role and the individual will be asked to support multiple stakeholders at a time.
How To Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>