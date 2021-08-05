Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant – IMA/ADMIN/21/007

Vacancy Summary

Open From : Jul 27th, 2021

Close Date : Aug 9th, 2021

Job Type: Career Opportunities | Job Function :Administration

Department

Reports To: Head of HR & Administration

Responsibilities

The incumbent shall be tasked with the following responsibilities:

Taking oral dictation; word and data processing;

Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries

Managing Administration via Document Management System;

Ensuring security of office records; documents and equipment;

Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

Operating office equipment;

Managing office protocol;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

One (1) year experience

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C (Plain) with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili language or its equivalent qualification from a recognition institute;

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the National Examination Council (KNEC);OR Business Education Single and Group Certificate (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects: –

Typewriting III (50w.p.m)/Computer Document Processing III;

Shorthand II (80w.p.m);

Business English II/Communications I;

Office Practice II

Secretarial Duties II;

Commerce II;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management

Certificate in computer application from a recognized institution;

Must be aged between 21-35 years

Additional Information

Minimum Years of Working Experience : 1

Minimum Education Level : Diploma

How to Apply

