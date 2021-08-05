Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Administrative Assistant – IMA/ADMIN/21/007
Vacancy Summary
Open From : Jul 27th, 2021
Close Date : Aug 9th, 2021
Job Type: Career Opportunities | Job Function :Administration
Department
Reports To: Head of HR & Administration
Responsibilities
The incumbent shall be tasked with the following responsibilities:
- Taking oral dictation; word and data processing;
- Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
- Managing Administration via Document Management System;
- Ensuring security of office records; documents and equipment;
- Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;
- Operating office equipment;
- Managing office protocol;
- Handling telephone calls and appointments;
- Any other duties that may be assigned.
Qualifications
- One (1) year experience
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C (Plain) with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili language or its equivalent qualification from a recognition institute;
- Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the National Examination Council (KNEC);OR Business Education Single and Group Certificate (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects: –
- Typewriting III (50w.p.m)/Computer Document Processing III;
- Shorthand II (80w.p.m);
- Business English II/Communications I;
- Office Practice II
- Secretarial Duties II;
- Commerce II;
- Office Management III/Office Administration and Management
- Certificate in computer application from a recognized institution;
- Must be aged between 21-35 years
Additional Information
Minimum Years of Working Experience : 1
Minimum Education Level : Diploma
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>