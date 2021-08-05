Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Administrative Assistant – IMA/ADMIN/21/007

Vacancy Summary

Open From : Jul 27th, 2021

Close Date : Aug 9th, 2021

Job Type: Career Opportunities | Job Function :Administration

Department

Reports To: Head of HR & Administration

Responsibilities

The incumbent shall be tasked with the following responsibilities:

  • Taking oral dictation; word and data processing;
  • Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
  • Managing Administration via Document Management System;
  • Ensuring security of office records; documents and equipment;
  • Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;
  • Operating office equipment;
  • Managing office protocol;
  • Handling telephone calls and appointments;
  • Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

  • One (1) year experience
  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C (Plain) with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili language or its equivalent qualification from a recognition institute;
  • Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the National Examination Council (KNEC);OR Business Education Single and Group Certificate (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects: –
  • Typewriting III (50w.p.m)/Computer Document Processing III;
  • Shorthand II (80w.p.m);
  • Business English II/Communications I;
  • Office Practice II
  • Secretarial Duties II;
  • Commerce II;
  • Office Management III/Office Administration and Management
  • Certificate in computer application from a recognized institution;
  • Must be aged between 21-35 years

Additional Information

Minimum Years of Working Experience : 1

Minimum Education Level : Diploma

How to Apply

