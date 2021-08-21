Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) dismissal is the best thing that ever happened to Kenya.

This was after the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Kenyan High Court that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill unconstitutional.

This verdict prompted mixed reactions from political leaders, who took to social media to express their approval and disappointments.

“The Constitution was made by Wanjiku and it is hence for Wanjiku and its basic structure can only be changed by Wanjiku,” Duale said.

In a statement on Friday night, Duale said with this landmark judgment of the appellate court, it is certainly the end of the road for BBI!

“Wanjiku has won! We have been vindicated. BBI was a plan hatched to define the 2022 Succession politics of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Duale said

“We knew from day one. It was marginalized in certain sections of our country. Shame on the handshake and BBI nonsense,” Duale added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST