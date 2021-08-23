Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the manufacturing industry is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and confident individual with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and MUST be based in Mombasa to fill in the following position:

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES

Job Summary

Reporting to the Chief Accountant, the overall purpose of this role is to ensure accurate and efficient processing and monitoring of incoming payments and securing revenue by verifying and posting receipts bills in line with the established guidelines

Main Responsibilities of Job

Process accounts and incoming payments in compliance with financial policies and procedures;

Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables’ data;

Reconcile the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted;

Maintain accounts receivable records to ensure aging is up to date, credits and collections are applied, uncollectible amounts are accounted for, and miscellaneous differences are cleared;

Perform daily cash management duties, including the recording of bank deposits, updating and distribution of cash receipt logs, and posting of cash to the accounts receivable sub-ledger;

Prepare bills, invoices and bank deposits;

Verify discrepancies and resolve clients’ billing issues;

Facilitate payment of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients;

Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status;

Key Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or other business-related fields from a recognized institution.

Partial accounting qualification i.e. CPA Part II or ACCA 2

Minimum of three (3) years accounting experience

Excellent understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Excellent grasp of Financial and Management Accounting; Taxation and relevant legislation.

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, the financial markets, banking and the analysis and reporting of financial data.

Preparation of Financial Statements.

Knowledge of regulatory requirements and regulations related to the manufacturing sector.

Communication skills including presentation and facilitation skills

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com by Tuesday, 7th September 2021 stating the subject heading “ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES” clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts, and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.