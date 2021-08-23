Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the manufacturing industry is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and confident individual with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and MUST be based in Mombasa to fill in the following position:

ACCOUNTS PAYABLES

Job Summary

Reporting to the Chief Accountant, the overall purpose of this role is to launch, process, and verify all the company’s payments to suppliers and service providers are in line with the established guidelines

Main Responsibilities of Job

Receive, check completeness and launch supplier, expenditure, utilities and Ado payment documents to ensure they are in line with the company’s payment guidelines;

Input project invoices and certificates into the financial information system to facilitate payments processing;

Cost and replenish departmental petty cash in line with requirements;

§ Prepare and submit monthly withholding tax returns in compliance with applicable tax legislation;

§ Attend to internal and external correspondences relating to payments promptly;

§ Check and monitor all payments in the system to ensure there are no errors in liaison with other departments;

§ Prepare monthly utilities promptly;

§ Respond to internal and external audit queries in line with requirements;

§ Prepare, maintain and ensure safe custody of all supplier, expenditure, utilities, and Adhoc payments files to ensure ease of retrieval; and

§ Monitor the ledger balance and the aging report to ensure any errors or outstanding postings are correct

Key Skills and Qualifications:

§ Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or other business-related fields from a recognized institution.

§ Partial accounting qualification i.e. CPA Part II or ACCA 2

§ Minimum of three (3) years accounting experience

§ Excellent understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

§ Excellent grasp of Financial and Management Accounting; Taxation and relevant legislation.

§ Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, the financial markets, banking, and the analysis and reporting of financial data.

§ Preparation of Financial Statements.

§ Sound knowledge of the macroeconomic and microeconomic environment.

§ Working knowledge of financial information management systems

§ Communication skills including presentation and facilitation skills

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com by Tuesday, 7th September 2021 stating the subject heading “ACCOUNTS PAYABLES” clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts, and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.