Kenya Markets Trust is currently seeking to recruit potential candidates interested in the following positions for an anticipated 5-year USAID funded project dubbed Western Kenya Water Program. The program objective is to strengthen rural and urban water services provision and water resources management across 8 Western Kenya counties. The positions will be based in Kisumu.

Re: Accounts Assistant (One Position)

The incumbent will support the finance function in budgeting, data entry, records maintenance for proper financial reporting and ensuring compliance with the financial policies, procedures and donor requirements. The position will report to the Finance & Operations Lead.

Qualifications

A certified accountant with at least CPA part I or II with a minimum 3 years of progressive working experience in a similar environment with adequate exposure to project accounting, financial management including budgeting, grants and contracting

Good understanding of finance records

Must demonstrate hands on experience with accounting system

Demonstrate high integrity and attention to detail

How to Apply

If you are interested and meet the above qualifications, please apply by sending your CV with a cover letter indicating names of at least three referees indicating the position title in the subject line to vacancy@kenyamarkets.org. Deadline for receiving applications is September 10, 2021.