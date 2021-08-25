Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Reporting Line
This position reports directly to the Head of Finance.
Key Responsibilities
- Prepare, examine, and analyse accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports with utmost accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting procedures & standards.
- Perform monthly, quarterly, and annual reconciliation of bank & credit card accounts.
- Manage accounts payable function to ensure timely, accurate and prompt settlement of payments to suppliers in line with the company’s payment policy.
- Processing sales invoices and making follow-up for payments.
- Assist in preparation of monthly and quarterly management reports.
- Maintenance of company fixed asset register and carrying out monthly & annual stock taking of company assets.
- Assign ledger entries to proper accounts.
- Petty cash management
- Maintenance and filing of accounting records.
- Assist in monthly filing of legal returns
- Monitoring expenditure of company expenses against approved budget.
- Assist with audits, fact checks and resolve any discrepancies.
- Any other duty as may be assigned.
Key competencies
Academic and Professional Qualifications
- A Business-related degree with a specialization in Accounting or Finance.
- Minimum of B plain in KCSE.
- Preferably a CPA finalist.
- Experience: one-year, fresh graduates with the relevant education background are encouraged to apply.
- Knowledge of accounting software is an added advantage.
Essential Skills
- High level of integrity and the ability to protect the organization’s value by keeping information confidential.
- Ability to develop effective working relationships internally at different levels and externally with company clients & suppliers.
- Ability to cope under pressure and long hours to meet tight deadlines
- Analytical mathematical aptitude
- Must have good communication and interpersonal skills and be attentive to details
- Great team player, strategic thinker, deadline & result-driven and highly organized.
How To Apply
If your competence meet the above requirements and you are a self-driven, proactive, and results-oriented person, please send your CV and relevant academic certificates to HR through career@dynasoft.co.ke Deadline for receiving applications is 27th August 2021.
