Reporting Line

This position reports directly to the Head of Finance.

Key Responsibilities

  • Prepare, examine, and analyse accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports with utmost accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting procedures & standards.
  • Perform monthly, quarterly, and annual reconciliation of bank & credit card accounts.
  • Manage accounts payable function to ensure timely, accurate and prompt settlement of payments to suppliers in line with the company’s payment policy.
  • Processing sales invoices and making follow-up for payments.
  • Assist in preparation of monthly and quarterly management reports.
  • Maintenance of company fixed asset register and carrying out monthly & annual stock taking of company assets.
  • Assign ledger entries to proper accounts.
  • Petty cash management
  • Maintenance and filing of accounting records.
  • Assist in monthly filing of legal returns
  • Monitoring expenditure of company expenses against approved budget.
  • Assist with audits, fact checks and resolve any discrepancies.
  • Any other duty as may be assigned.

Key competencies

Academic and Professional Qualifications

  • A Business-related degree with a specialization in Accounting or Finance.
  • Minimum of B plain in KCSE.
  • Preferably a CPA finalist.
  • Experience: one-year, fresh graduates with the relevant education background are encouraged to apply.
  • Knowledge of accounting software is an added advantage.

Essential Skills

  • High level of integrity and the ability to protect the organization’s value by keeping information confidential.
  • Ability to develop effective working relationships internally at different levels and externally with company clients & suppliers.
  • Ability to cope under pressure and long hours to meet tight deadlines
  • Analytical mathematical aptitude
  • Must have good communication and interpersonal skills and be attentive to details
  • Great team player, strategic thinker, deadline & result-driven and highly organized.

How To Apply

If your competence meet the above requirements and you are a self-driven, proactive, and results-oriented person, please send your CV and relevant academic certificates to HR through career@dynasoft.co.ke   Deadline for receiving applications is 27th August 2021.

