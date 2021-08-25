Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Reporting Line

This position reports directly to the Head of Finance.

Key Responsibilities

Prepare, examine, and analyse accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports with utmost accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting procedures & standards.

Perform monthly, quarterly, and annual reconciliation of bank & credit card accounts.

Manage accounts payable function to ensure timely, accurate and prompt settlement of payments to suppliers in line with the company’s payment policy.

Processing sales invoices and making follow-up for payments.

Assist in preparation of monthly and quarterly management reports.

Maintenance of company fixed asset register and carrying out monthly & annual stock taking of company assets.

Assign ledger entries to proper accounts.

Petty cash management

Maintenance and filing of accounting records.

Assist in monthly filing of legal returns

Monitoring expenditure of company expenses against approved budget.

Assist with audits, fact checks and resolve any discrepancies.

Any other duty as may be assigned.

Key competencies

Academic and Professional Qualifications

A Business-related degree with a specialization in Accounting or Finance.

Minimum of B plain in KCSE.

Preferably a CPA finalist.

Experience: one-year, fresh graduates with the relevant education background are encouraged to apply.

Knowledge of accounting software is an added advantage.

Essential Skills

High level of integrity and the ability to protect the organization’s value by keeping information confidential.

Ability to develop effective working relationships internally at different levels and externally with company clients & suppliers.

Ability to cope under pressure and long hours to meet tight deadlines

Analytical mathematical aptitude

Must have good communication and interpersonal skills and be attentive to details

Great team player, strategic thinker, deadline & result-driven and highly organized.

How To Apply

If your competence meet the above requirements and you are a self-driven, proactive, and results-oriented person, please send your CV and relevant academic certificates to HR through career@dynasoft.co.ke Deadline for receiving applications is 27th August 2021.