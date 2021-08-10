Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
We are a professional waste management company that offers environmentally conscious and efficient waste management, cleaning and fumigation services.
Key Responsibilities for the Accounts Assistant Job
- Verify, allocate, post and reconcile transactions
- Perform basic tasks like data entry, receiving and transferring calls and processing payments
- Handling communication with clients and vendors via phone, email and in- person
- Process transactions, update ledgers and participate in budgeting
- Prepare financial reports
- Assist with Audits, fact checks and resolve discrepancies
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related tasks as required.
Accounts Assistant Job Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma in any business-related course
- Must have experience in Quick Books
- At least 1-2 years of experience in Accounting/Finance
- Must have good communication and interpersonal skills
- Should have good problem-solving skills
- Have good math and analytical skills
- Be a great team player and attentive to detail
How to Apply
If qualified, send your cv to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 16th August 2021. Kindly indicate your previous and expected salary and attach a current passport photo.
*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
