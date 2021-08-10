Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

We are a professional waste management company that offers environmentally conscious and efficient waste management, cleaning and fumigation services.

Key Responsibilities for the Accounts Assistant Job

  • Verify, allocate, post and reconcile transactions
  • Perform basic tasks like data entry, receiving and transferring calls and processing payments
  • Handling communication with clients and vendors via phone, email and in- person
  • Process transactions, update ledgers and participate in budgeting
  • Prepare financial reports
  • Assist with Audits, fact checks and resolve discrepancies
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related tasks as required.

Accounts Assistant Job Qualifications

  • Degree or Diploma in any business-related course
  • Must have experience in Quick Books
  • At least 1-2 years of experience in Accounting/Finance
  • Must have good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Should have good problem-solving skills
  • Have good math and analytical skills
  • Be a great team player and attentive to detail

How to Apply

If qualified, send your cv to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 16th August 2021. Kindly indicate your previous and expected salary and attach a current passport photo.

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

