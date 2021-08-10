Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are a professional waste management company that offers environmentally conscious and efficient waste management, cleaning and fumigation services.

Key Responsibilities for the Accounts Assistant Job

Verify, allocate, post and reconcile transactions

Perform basic tasks like data entry, receiving and transferring calls and processing payments

Handling communication with clients and vendors via phone, email and in- person

Process transactions, update ledgers and participate in budgeting

Prepare financial reports

Assist with Audits, fact checks and resolve discrepancies

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related tasks as required.

Accounts Assistant Job Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in any business-related course

Must have experience in Quick Books

At least 1-2 years of experience in Accounting/Finance

Must have good communication and interpersonal skills

Should have good problem-solving skills

Have good math and analytical skills

Be a great team player and attentive to detail

How to Apply

If qualified, send your cv to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 16th August 2021. Kindly indicate your previous and expected salary and attach a current passport photo.

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.