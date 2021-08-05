Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Assistant – IMA/FIN/21/001
Vacancy Details
Responsibilities
The incumbent shall be tasked with the following responsibilities:
- Cross selling of Society products to potential and existing customers
- Update members Personal Account with By-Products.
- Act on Reconciliation, loan appraisal and recovery.
- Process members’ refunds and taking appropriate action to stop further deduction.
- Act on shares and loan variations.
- Update member’s status whenever changes arises
- Attend to members queries regarding their personal account transactions.
- Cash handling at FOSA Section
- Process customer requests/applications: ATM, M-Imarisha, M-Pesa & Accounts Statements
- Any other duty as assigned by your superiors
Qualifications
- CPA part II or CIFA part II or its Equivalent.
- Must have a minimum of KCSE C+
- Bachelor’s degree in a business related field shall be an added advantage
- Be Computer Literate.
- Possess good interpersonal skills.
- Must be a person of good integrity ability to work under pressure & long hours.
- Attention to detail
- Must be aged between 21-35 years
How to Apply
