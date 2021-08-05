Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Assistant – IMA/FIN/21/001

Vacancy Details

Responsibilities

The incumbent shall be tasked with the following responsibilities:

  • Cross selling of Society products to potential and existing customers
  • Update members Personal Account with By-Products.
  • Act on Reconciliation, loan appraisal and recovery.
  • Process members’ refunds and taking appropriate action to stop further deduction.
  • Act on shares and loan variations.
  • Update member’s status whenever changes arises
  • Attend to members queries regarding their personal account transactions.
  • Cash handling at FOSA Section
  • Process customer requests/applications: ATM, M-Imarisha, M-Pesa & Accounts Statements
  • Any other duty as assigned by your superiors

Qualifications

  • CPA part II or CIFA part II or its Equivalent.
  • Must have a minimum of KCSE C+
  • Bachelor’s degree in a business related field shall be an added advantage
  • Be Computer Literate.
  • Possess good interpersonal skills.
  • Must be a person of good integrity ability to work under pressure & long hours.
  • Attention to detail
  • Must be aged between 21-35 years

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply