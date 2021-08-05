Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Assistant – IMA/FIN/21/001

Vacancy Details

Responsibilities

The incumbent shall be tasked with the following responsibilities:

Cross selling of Society products to potential and existing customers

Update members Personal Account with By-Products.

Act on Reconciliation, loan appraisal and recovery.

Process members’ refunds and taking appropriate action to stop further deduction.

Act on shares and loan variations.

Update member’s status whenever changes arises

Attend to members queries regarding their personal account transactions.

Cash handling at FOSA Section

Process customer requests/applications: ATM, M-Imarisha, M-Pesa & Accounts Statements

Any other duty as assigned by your superiors

Qualifications

CPA part II or CIFA part II or its Equivalent.

Must have a minimum of KCSE C+

Bachelor’s degree in a business related field shall be an added advantage

Be Computer Literate.

Possess good interpersonal skills.

Must be a person of good integrity ability to work under pressure & long hours.

Attention to detail

Must be aged between 21-35 years

How to Apply

