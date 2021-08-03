Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Restaurant Accounts Assistant

Our client a high end restaurant with a fast paced environment is currently looking to hire an Accounts Assistant.

Responsibilities

Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.

Receive and track invoices from the suppliers through the purchasing department

Prepare supplier payment schedule for payments every week

Enter all invoices & record supplier payments in Quick Books

Maintain physical supplier files in a clear and easy to understand manner in accordance with set guidelines

Scan and catalogue all supplier invoices and receipts in a methodical way for ease of payment and paper light.

Send all payment confirmations to suppliers

Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.

Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information.

Secures financial information by completing data base backups.

Maintains financial security by following internal controls.

Protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.

Maintaining of various ledger and Journal accounts using Company accounting system;

Maintaining accounts receivable and accounts payable;

Timely processing and payment of creditors which should be reconciled by respective statements;

Monthly bank reconciliation statements accounts every month;

Preparing profit and loss accounts and the balance sheet for management;

Preparation of end of financial year accounts statements ready for external auditor;

Ensuring taxes are paid on time i.e. VAT, WHT, instalment taxes, advance taxes & corporate taxes.

Assisting in preparing budgets and business planning;

Following up late payments from debtors, reporting bad debts;

Monthly stock takes with the Storekeeper, Purchasing Officer, Chef and Restaurant Manager;

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Finance/Accounting and a CPAK finalist will be an added advantage;

Minimum 2 years of working experience in a busy and fast paced restaurant or hotel

Proven experience as an Accounts Clerk

Be Computer Literate (MS. Office, Suite Proficiency and Quick Books)

Good knowledge of Bookkeeping procedures

Data Entry Management – solid data entry skills with an ability to identify errors

Experience in Restaurant accounting

Operational knowledge of POS system

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke