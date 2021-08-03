Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Restaurant Accounts Assistant 

 Our client a high end restaurant with a fast paced environment is currently looking to hire an Accounts Assistant.

Responsibilities

  • Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.
  • Receive and track invoices from the suppliers through the purchasing department
  • Prepare supplier payment schedule for payments every week
  • Enter all invoices & record supplier payments in Quick Books
  • Maintain physical supplier files in a clear and easy to understand manner in accordance with set guidelines
  • Scan and catalogue all supplier invoices and receipts in a methodical way for ease of payment and paper light.
  • Send all payment confirmations to suppliers
  • Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.
  • Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information.
  • Secures financial information by completing data base backups.
  • Maintains financial security by following internal controls.
  • Protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.
  • Maintaining of various ledger and Journal accounts using Company accounting system;
  • Maintaining accounts receivable and accounts payable;
  • Timely processing and payment of creditors which should be reconciled by respective statements;
  • Monthly bank reconciliation statements accounts every month;
  • Preparing profit and loss accounts and the balance sheet for management;
  • Preparation of end of financial year accounts statements ready for external auditor;
  • Ensuring taxes are paid on time i.e. VAT, WHT, instalment taxes, advance taxes & corporate taxes.
  • Assisting in preparing budgets and business planning;
  • Following up late payments from debtors, reporting bad debts;
  • Monthly stock takes with the Storekeeper, Purchasing Officer, Chef and Restaurant Manager;

Qualifications

  • Degree/Diploma in Finance/Accounting and a CPAK finalist will be an added advantage;
  • Minimum 2 years of working experience in a busy and fast paced restaurant or hotel
  • Proven experience as an Accounts Clerk
  • Be Computer Literate (MS. Office, Suite Proficiency and Quick Books)
  • Good knowledge of Bookkeeping procedures
  • Data Entry Management – solid data entry skills with an ability to identify errors
  • Experience in Restaurant accounting
  • Operational knowledge of POS system

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

